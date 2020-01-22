DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,259.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

