DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 214 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

