Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

