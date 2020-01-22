easyJet’s (EZJ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,379.81 ($18.15).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,514.75 ($19.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

