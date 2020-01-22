Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on EV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 34,761 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $1,605,610.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,888 shares of company stock worth $4,865,729.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.