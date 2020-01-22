Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Enerplus by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

