Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Sells 7,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$366,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,277,070.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$52.27 on Wednesday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

