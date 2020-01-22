Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taubman Centers, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taubman Centers in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE:TCO opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

