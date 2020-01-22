Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after buying an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.