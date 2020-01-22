Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $70.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

