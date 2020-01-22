ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 4,450 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $322,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10.

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

ExlService stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

