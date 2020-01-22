Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,274,000 after buying an additional 97,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

