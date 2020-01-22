Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

