Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

