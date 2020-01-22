Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.