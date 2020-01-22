Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

