Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

