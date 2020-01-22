Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $529.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

