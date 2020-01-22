Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $130,000 Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJC. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE PJC opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.