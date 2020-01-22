Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,110,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,354,000 after buying an additional 785,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,592,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 812,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE SU opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

