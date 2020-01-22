Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

