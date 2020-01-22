Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.