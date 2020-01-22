Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

