Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NYSE BKU opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.