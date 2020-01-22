Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

