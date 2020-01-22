Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,317,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

