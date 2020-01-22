Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

