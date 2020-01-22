Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 10,257 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,775 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $14,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

