Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

