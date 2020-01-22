Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 309 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 423,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,398,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $260.66 and a 1-year high of $332.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

