Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

