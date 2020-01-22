Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Douglas Britt Sells 15,184 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLEX stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $8,739,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 61,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

