Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43, 2,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

In other Founders Advantage Capital news, Director Christopher Mark Kayat purchased 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,018,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,773,000. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $58,523.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.