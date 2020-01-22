FY2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $14.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.83 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.