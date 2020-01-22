FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

CNK stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

