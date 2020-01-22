FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

