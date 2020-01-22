FY2019 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered by Analyst

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its position in New Gold by 96.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 67.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

