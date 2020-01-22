FY2019 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.33 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.