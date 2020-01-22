FY2019 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

