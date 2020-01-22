Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Microsoft stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

