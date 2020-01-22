GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.45 and last traded at C$33.45, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.49.

Several analysts recently commented on GDI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $712.47 million and a PE ratio of 63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9010762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total transaction of C$73,955.64.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

