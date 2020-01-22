Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

