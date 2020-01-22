Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,377.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,480.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

