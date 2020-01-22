Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, 342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.17% of Global X China Materials ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

