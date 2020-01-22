Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Shares Down 1%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

