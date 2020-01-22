Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.35, 328,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 128,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.