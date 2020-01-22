Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, 2 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) by 165.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 18.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

