Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $319.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

