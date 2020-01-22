Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

GFTU opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.81) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

In related news, insider David Arnold bought 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

