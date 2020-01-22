Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day moving average of $304.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

